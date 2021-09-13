American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Decreases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. lowered its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

NYSE:STZ traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $214.61. The stock had a trading volume of 14,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,942. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on STZ. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.41.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.