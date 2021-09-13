Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 360 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $20,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of ADP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $201.00. The company had a trading volume of 27,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,601. The firm has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADP. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.79.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.