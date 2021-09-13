Connors Investor Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,674,000. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 27.2% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $901,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 162.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 139 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 17.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 10.2% during the second quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 238 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $15.98 on Monday, hitting $2,833.50. 19,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,562. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,707.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2,416.45. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,841.72.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

