American Money Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

American Money Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPLG stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.35. 79,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,479. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.53.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.