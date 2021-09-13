Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is South State Corp’s 6th Largest Position

South State Corp lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 2.2% of South State Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. South State Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $25,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 58.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,192,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,233 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,039,000 after buying an additional 1,413,819 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,660,906,000 after buying an additional 1,234,748 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,234,975,000 after buying an additional 786,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 11.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,522,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,243,049,000 after buying an additional 554,189 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.53.

NYSE DHR traded down $8.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $321.70. 25,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,088. The company has a market cap of $229.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $201.44 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $304.81 and a 200 day moving average of $264.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

