American Money Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

American Money Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises about 1.6% of American Money Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Paychex by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 376,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,434,000 after acquiring an additional 128,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $3,370,539.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,305,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

PAYX traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.24. 55,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,184. The stock has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.31 and a 200 day moving average of $104.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

