American Money Management LLC Sells 70 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

American Money Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land makes up 2.4% of American Money Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. American Money Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Texas Pacific Land worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

TPL stock traded up $24.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,245.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,945. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $427.69 and a one year high of $1,773.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,429.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,488.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 2.20.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 60.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

