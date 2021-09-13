American Money Management LLC Sells 4,130 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

American Money Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 56,477 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 538,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,412,000 after purchasing an additional 69,223 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.00. The company had a trading volume of 141,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,595. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.34. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

