Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.80 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ethan Allen Interiors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

ETD stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.85. 2,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,298. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale, and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.