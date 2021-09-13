COVA Trading 12.4% Lower Over Last Week (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One COVA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, COVA has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. COVA has a total market cap of $773,938.65 and $28,883.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get COVA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00059954 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.51 or 0.00149599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00013556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000387 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00042864 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “COVAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.