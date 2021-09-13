VIDT Datalink Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $54.41 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $46.60 million and approximately $54.41 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00002121 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00059954 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.51 or 0.00149599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00013556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000387 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00042864 BTC.

VIDT is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

