Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Bankinter in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:BKIMF remained flat at $$5.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $7.09.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

