Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up approximately 1.1% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,342 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in Unilever by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,668,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,291,000 after purchasing an additional 665,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Unilever by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,398 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,342,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,450,000 after buying an additional 62,465 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,027,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,630,000 after buying an additional 52,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.30. 124,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,841. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

UL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

