First Bank & Trust Sells 219 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

First Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,414,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,315 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,616,000. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,979,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,287,000 after buying an additional 1,045,573 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,221,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,864,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,619,000 after buying an additional 974,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.09.

Shares of D traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.44. The stock had a trading volume of 101,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.22. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

