Mangham Associates LLC Sells 3,564 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Mangham Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.5% of Mangham Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mangham Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 120,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.7% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 53,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.40. 96,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,706,817. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.39 and its 200-day moving average is $85.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.