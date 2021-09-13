SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Purchased by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,181 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $588.02 per share, with a total value of $294,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,133.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 19,103 shares worth $11,139,859. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $556.76 target price (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.34.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded up $8.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $600.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,866. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $568.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $552.61. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $221.55 and a 52-week high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

