Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 73,742 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,742 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 0.7% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $109,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060,388 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,326,000 after buying an additional 3,561,294 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,069,000 after buying an additional 908,748 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,618,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 548.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,641,000 after buying an additional 541,706 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $236.56. The stock had a trading volume of 30,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,454. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.90 and its 200-day moving average is $218.12. The company has a market cap of $226.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $275.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Several research firms have commented on LLY. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.41.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total transaction of $3,063,403.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,400,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,983,689,479.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock valued at $257,735,592. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

