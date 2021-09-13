ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stake Trimmed by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for about 2.1% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,677,637,000 after acquiring an additional 99,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,425,387,000 after acquiring an additional 65,365 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after acquiring an additional 80,628 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,174,737,000 after acquiring an additional 133,174 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,161,926,000 after acquiring an additional 92,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $424,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.80, for a total value of $410,203.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,094 shares of company stock worth $17,810,772 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.90.

Shares of NOW traded down $15.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $632.65. 3,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,803. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.76 and a 1-year high of $681.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.33 billion, a PE ratio of 771.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $596.84 and a 200-day moving average of $536.79.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

