Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Trading Down 8.2%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) dropped 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.90 and last traded at $67.90. Approximately 21,284 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 268,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.99.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VERV. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.46.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($1.60). On average, research analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERV. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

