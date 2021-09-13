Mason Industrial Technology (NYSE:MIT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 23,457 shares.The stock last traded at $9.66 and had previously closed at $9.69.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 815,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Mason Industrial Technology in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mason Industrial Technology by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 1,604,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,493,000 after acquiring an additional 53,939 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mason Industrial Technology in the first quarter worth about $1,265,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Mason Industrial Technology in the first quarter worth about $2,981,000. 42.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

