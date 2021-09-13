IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.57

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$47.57 and last traded at C$47.21, with a volume of 125127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$46.87.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IGM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price target on IGM Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on IGM Financial to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of C$11.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$45.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.96.

In related news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of IGM Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total transaction of C$197,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$50,366.70.

About IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

