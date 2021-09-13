Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.50

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 35.50 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 35.88 ($0.47), with a volume of 224296 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.50 ($0.44).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 29.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 25.03. The company has a market cap of £230.25 million and a PE ratio of 34.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.42.

About Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY)

Allergy Therapeutics plc engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies, particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.

