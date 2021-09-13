Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.82.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PPRQF shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$11.55 price objective (down from C$15.00) on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRQF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. The firm’s portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Office.

