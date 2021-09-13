XML Financial LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.77. The company had a trading volume of 59,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,402. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $106.51. The firm has a market cap of $160.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.13.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

