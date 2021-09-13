Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 106.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,918,000 after buying an additional 174,798 shares during the period.

VT stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.32. 81,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,463. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.11. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $77.64 and a 12-month high of $107.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

