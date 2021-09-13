Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Sold by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 37.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,063 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,034 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 12.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 27.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 14.1% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,018. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.33. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.37 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day moving average is $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $174.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.56 million. On average, research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HTLF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

