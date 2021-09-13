BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 13,939 Shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

BHZ Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,724 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,939 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bankwell Financial Group were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 33,363 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 300,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,630. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The company has a market cap of $227.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.19.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $18.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

