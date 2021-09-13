BHZ Capital Management LP Has $866,000 Stake in Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST)

BHZ Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.79% of Limestone Bancorp worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 47,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.68% of the company’s stock.
LMST stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.45. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,528. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $115.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.81. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
In other Limestone Bancorp news, EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $32,660.00. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on LMST shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.
Limestone Bancorp Profile
Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.
