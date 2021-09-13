BHZ Capital Management LP Has $866,000 Stake in Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST)

BHZ Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.79% of Limestone Bancorp worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 47,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

LMST stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.45. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,528. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $115.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.81. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Limestone Bancorp news, EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $32,660.00. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LMST shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Limestone Bancorp Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST).

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.