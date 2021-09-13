Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,743,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,696 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up 3.0% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Truist Financial worth $96,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,961,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,414,000 after buying an additional 529,998 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 467,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,278,000 after buying an additional 13,256 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 144,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after buying an additional 14,863 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.10. 138,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.58. The company has a market capitalization of $75.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

