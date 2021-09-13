BHZ Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

BHZ Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.51% of Enterprise Bancorp worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Enterprise Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 80.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,042 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 559,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,202,000 after buying an additional 42,941 shares in the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael T. Putziger purchased 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.31 per share, with a total value of $27,314.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

EBTC stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $32.16. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,293. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average is $33.50. The company has a market cap of $386.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $40.04 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

