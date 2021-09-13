BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 1,100 Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

BHZ Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 68.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

FCCY traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.93. 136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.17. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $225.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.73.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.26 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 11.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

