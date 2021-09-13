BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 23,896 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

BHZ Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 194,963 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,896 shares during the quarter. Financial Institutions accounts for 2.2% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $5,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 41.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 9.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 678.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 26.8% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 76.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.43. The company had a trading volume of 77 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,443. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $466.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.18. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $47.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 32.05% and a return on equity of 14.81%. Analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

In related news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

