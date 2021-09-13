Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.60.

JLL traded up $4.05 on Monday, reaching $239.49. 1,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,414. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.05 and its 200-day moving average is $202.44. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.86 and a twelve month high of $253.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

