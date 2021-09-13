Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys 835 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

SDY stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.55. 42,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,263. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.18. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $89.02 and a 1-year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

