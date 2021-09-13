BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 71,651 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

BHZ Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,548 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 71,651 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Hills Bancorp makes up approximately 3.1% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $8,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 856.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7,418.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHLB traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.23. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $28.97.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%. Equities analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

