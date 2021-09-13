QChi Achieves Market Cap of $1.04 Million (QCH)

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. QChi has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $3,333.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QChi has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One QChi coin can now be purchased for $0.0317 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00059965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.32 or 0.00149242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00013568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00042820 BTC.

QChi Coin Profile

QChi (CRYPTO:QCH) is a coin. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,756,240 coins. QChi’s official website is qchi.mobi . QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

Buying and Selling QChi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QChi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QChi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

