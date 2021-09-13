Po.et Hits Market Cap of $581,265.53 (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $581,265.53 and $107.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Po.et coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Po.et has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00059965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.32 or 0.00149242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00013568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00042820 BTC.

Po.et Coin Profile

Po.et is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject . The official website for Po.et is po.et . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Buying and Selling Po.et

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

