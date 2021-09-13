Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $10.58 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.5% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.44. 92,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,201. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.80. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

