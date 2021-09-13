Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 53.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 1.2% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 218,412 shares of company stock valued at $30,478,770 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.77. 315,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,570,636. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.78. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

