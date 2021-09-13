Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Director James G. Morris Buys 1,000 Shares

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Director James G. Morris acquired 1,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $11,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,703. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFFN. TheStreet cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,626 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,287 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

