Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Insider Wayne Mepham Sells 33,715 Shares

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) insider Wayne Mepham sold 33,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total transaction of £87,659 ($114,527.04).

JUP stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) on Monday, hitting GBX 261 ($3.41). The company had a trading volume of 25,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,550. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. Jupiter Fund Management Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 197.30 ($2.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 310.80 ($4.06). The stock has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 276.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 275.99.

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Jupiter Fund Management’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JUP shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 315.75 ($4.13).

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.