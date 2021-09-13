Insider Buying: First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.61 per share, with a total value of $66,915.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 867,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,689,940.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Johnny Trotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Johnny Trotter purchased 1,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.01 per share, with a total value of $70,515.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Johnny Trotter purchased 500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $23,675.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Johnny Trotter purchased 1,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.48 per share, with a total value of $71,220.00.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $44.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,440. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.71 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.47.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.60 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. Research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FFIN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

