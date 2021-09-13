Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Decreases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,954 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 19,007 shares during the period. The TJX Companies accounts for 2.0% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

TJX traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.43. 145,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,547,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $82.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $76.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.36.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

