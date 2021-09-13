First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 75,370 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First Pacific Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,088,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,370 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 4.5% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of Citigroup worth $360,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Citigroup by 41.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,409,000 after buying an additional 158,513 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $2,569,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Citigroup by 49.1% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after buying an additional 88,058 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 161.2% during the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 18,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $4,690,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.99 on Monday, reaching $70.56. 741,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,400,596. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.89 and a 200-day moving average of $72.11. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $143.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

