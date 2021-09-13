Whalerock Point Partners LLC Acquires 50 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.3% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $13,241,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 202,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,430,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $346.80. The stock had a trading volume of 24,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,756. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $366.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.65. The company has a market cap of $96.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $399.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

