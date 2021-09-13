Wsfs Capital Management LLC Has $434,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,238 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 72.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $204.33 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The company has a market cap of $141.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.26.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

