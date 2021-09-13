iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after buying an additional 1,535,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after buying an additional 1,316,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after buying an additional 1,087,206 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,372,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $76,413,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.73. 58,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,224,112. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.66. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.