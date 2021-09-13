Betterment LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $39,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,103,000 after acquiring an additional 45,596 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,514,000 after buying an additional 200,742 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,076,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,024,000 after purchasing an additional 40,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,883,000 after purchasing an additional 206,785 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.80 on Monday, reaching $303.89. 59,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,416. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.85 and a fifty-two week high of $309.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $298.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.43.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

