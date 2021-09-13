XML Financial LLC Purchases 3,709 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

XML Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,335,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,972,000 after acquiring an additional 724,609 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 76,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,063,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,005.4% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinet Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.20. 198,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,715,108. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.61. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.