Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Raises Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,553,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,234 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $784,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,726,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,046,000 after acquiring an additional 732,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

HL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.51.

NYSE HL traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $6.24. The company had a trading volume of 251,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,926,140. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 86.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

In related news, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $559,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

